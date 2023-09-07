Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Toro worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Toro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.86. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.