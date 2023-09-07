Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.46% of Cousins Properties worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 129.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

