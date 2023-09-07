Sei Investments Co. Has $17.61 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Paylocity worth $17,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 46.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $101,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,679.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $83,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $101,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,679.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,107 shares of company stock worth $34,650,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.79.

View Our Latest Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.55. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.