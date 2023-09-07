Sei Investments Co. Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 120.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,088 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Ceridian HCM worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -819.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.42. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $786,420.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $509,127.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,622,595.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,873 shares of company stock worth $3,054,194. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

