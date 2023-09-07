Sei Investments Co. Has $15 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,911 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of Bank OZK worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

