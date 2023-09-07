Sei Investments Co. Has $15.63 Million Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Brink’s worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

