Sei Investments Co. Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,710 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Amcor worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,210,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after buying an additional 3,984,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

