Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,510 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $113,926,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $98,937,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

