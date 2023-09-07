Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,084,000 after purchasing an additional 319,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

