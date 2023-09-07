Sei Investments Co. Buys 58,984 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

