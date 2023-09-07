Sei Investments Co. Buys 172,532 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,532 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Carnival Co. & worth $16,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,181,000 after acquiring an additional 841,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

NYSE CCL opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

