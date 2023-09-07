Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,063 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Eaton by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 178,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,650 shares of company stock worth $26,080,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $231.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $233.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

