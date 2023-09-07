Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 132.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,120,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,293,000 after buying an additional 103,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,203,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,272,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,702,000 after buying an additional 116,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $272.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.60 and a 200 day moving average of $284.81. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

