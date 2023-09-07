Sei Investments Co. Acquires 87,053 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,164 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.63% of First Hawaiian worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,446,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,909,000 after acquiring an additional 305,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,511,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 222,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,191,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,846,000 after acquiring an additional 213,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.