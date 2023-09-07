Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,884 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of AECOM worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AECOM by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

