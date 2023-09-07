Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,082 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,082 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FOX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.91. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

