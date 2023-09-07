Sei Investments Co. Acquires 20,297 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Medpace worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $267.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.16. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.30 and a 1-year high of $274.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total transaction of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,632 shares of company stock worth $11,004,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.