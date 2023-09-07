Sei Investments Co. Acquires 19,760 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,965 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of eBay worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 62,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.8% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 188,646 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75,540 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 175.1% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 71,136 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,280 shares during the period. STF Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in eBay by 44.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 336,312 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 103,118 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.