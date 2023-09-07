Sei Investments Co. Acquires 144,843 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 144,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Natera worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Natera by 186.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $89,374.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,050.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $89,374.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,050.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,689,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,493 shares of company stock worth $1,756,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

