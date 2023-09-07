Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Rollins worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

