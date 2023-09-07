Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,228 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,243 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.