Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Donald Wayne Sells 5,000 Shares

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $209.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

