PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of PulteGroup worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $86.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

