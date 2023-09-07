Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of First BanCorp. worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,241,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 186,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 21.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.53 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 27.51%. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

