Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,732 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHO opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $276.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.58 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.