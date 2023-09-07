Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $182.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

