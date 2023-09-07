Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,604 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QGEN opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

