Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,052 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $206,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

GOOGL opened at $134.46 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

