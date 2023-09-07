Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 142.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 34.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 572,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,077,000 after acquiring an additional 145,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,107.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 247,079 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

KKR stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.