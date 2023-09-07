Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 116 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $430.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

