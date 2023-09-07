Prudential PLC Sells 7,996 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

IPG opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

