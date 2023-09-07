Prudential PLC Sells 7,059 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in FOX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 334.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 439,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 338,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FOX by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in FOX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in FOX by 86.8% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

