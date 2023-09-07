Prudential PLC Sells 604 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $210.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.21 and a 200-day moving average of $242.21. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.92.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

