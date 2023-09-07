Prudential PLC Sells 1,776 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ares Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,718,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 234,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,785 and have sold 12,619,723 shares valued at $324,638,402. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.96%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.