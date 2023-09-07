Prudential PLC Sells 133,423 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,423 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13,024.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 177,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 94,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

