Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,259,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 316,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,961,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,211,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,722,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $137.49 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.33 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

