Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 13,846 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $412,454,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,004,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 931,301 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.