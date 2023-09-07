Prudential PLC Purchases New Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,308 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in BOX by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 137.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $369,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,165 shares in the company, valued at $43,526,554.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $369,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,165 shares in the company, valued at $43,526,554.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.