Prudential PLC Purchases 306 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,693 shares of company stock worth $1,582,090. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

