Prudential PLC Makes New $642,000 Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Barclays upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $76.26.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

