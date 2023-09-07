Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.