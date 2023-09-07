Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after purchasing an additional 208,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,529,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,849,000 after purchasing an additional 595,771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

