Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.23. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.