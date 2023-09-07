Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after buying an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,115 shares of company stock valued at $36,304,793 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.8 %

AN opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.76. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

