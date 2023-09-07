Prudential PLC Invests $645,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AerCap by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,679,000 after buying an additional 2,616,549 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,184,000 after buying an additional 255,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in AerCap by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 151,067 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Citigroup began coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

AerCap Stock Up 3.0 %

AER opened at $62.19 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

