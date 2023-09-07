Prudential PLC Has $675,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,247,000 after purchasing an additional 347,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Crown by 0.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,717,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.