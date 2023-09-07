Prudential PLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $275.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

