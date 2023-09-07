Prudential PLC Has $616,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $11,398,470,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on J. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average is $120.44. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $137.61.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,685,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

