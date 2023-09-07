Prudential PLC Has $549,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,455 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

