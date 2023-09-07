Prudential PLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

